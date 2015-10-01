Barcelona are also interested in Monaco star Kylian M’Bappe, Le10Sport can exclusively reveal.

The Catalans are, according to the French outlet, looking for a fourth wheel for MSN, whose fatigue was apparent in last night’s horrible mauling at the hands of PSG.

The Liga Champions have already opened a channel to the Monaco youngster’s entourage, but it appears that the 18-year-old sensation wants more playing time, and si hesitant at the notion.

He’s banged in seven Ligue 1 goals already, and is also his club’s youngest-ever scorer, beating Thierry Henry himself in that regard.

Former Monaco and current Arsenal Coach Arsene Wenger has been effusive on M’Bappe, claiming that he has “similar qualities and potential” to Thierry Henry, another Monaco alumnus.

“[He’s]

“The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.”