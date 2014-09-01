Breaking: Barzagli to skip Juventus-Tottenham

As if the news couldn’t have gotten worse for Juventus ahead of their clash with Tottenham next week, word came out that Andrea Barzagli will miss the first leg of the Champions League clash with a leg injury.



The Bianconeri legend did not take part in today’s training session due to a muscular problem in his right calf. It is only a bruise rather than a strain, explain medics, but the veteran defender is still a major doubt for the match.



From the official press release:

Andrea Barzagli trained separately after reporting irritation in his right calf muscle, which tests held today at J Medical revealed was due to an oedema in his soleus muscle.



The reigning Champions League runners-up will be without Barzagli, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, and, most likely, Paulo Dybala.



Manager Massamiliano Allegri will need to rely on a number of substitutes to ensure Juventus passes the Premier League giants.