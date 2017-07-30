Breaking: Bayern Munich CEO says Chelsea boss Conte is after Man United target Renato Sanches
30 July at 14:50Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has provided an update as to the future destination of highly-rated but out-of-favour teenager Renato Sanches, saying that a number of clubs are pursing the midfielder, among them are Chelsea and AC Milan, according to the Metro.
‘There are at least 10 teams after Sanches,’ he told Gazzetta dello Sport. ‘[Antonio] Conte asked for some information about him after Tuesday’s match because he knows he can make the difference on the pitch.
‘Ancelotti was pleased with his performance against Chelsea so we can make some reasoning on him later.’
The players joined up with the Bundesliga giants for £35m just last year, but he has failed to make an impression on Carlo Ancelotti, who now is looking to move the 19-year-old out of the club in order to make some leverage in salary department.
Manchester United are too pursing the player, with boss Jose Mourinho stating that he would have moved for Sanches had he been at the club earlier.
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
