Breaking: Bayern Munich star skips tonight’s Real Madrid clash
12 April at 17:07Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski won’t play tonight’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, Sportbild reports. Bayern Munich fans have been sweating over the fitness of their main striker after that he was reported to be a doubt for tonight’s Real Madrid clash earlier this week.
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed yesterday that the player was not fit and could have been dropped for tonight’s Allianz Arena clash.
“If Lewa will feel pain, I won’t play him”, Ancelotti said.
“We know how much important he’s for us, but his potential absence won’t change our philosophy and our faith”, Ancelotti said.
According to SportBild, Thomas Muller will start tonight against Real Madrid in place of
his injured teammate. Lewandowski, however, should recover in time for next week’s return leg at the Santiago Barnabeu. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will play the reverse fixture on the 18th of April. Mats Hummels is also injured and won’t be playing against Real Madrid tonight.
