Breaking: Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso announces retirement
09 March at 12:15Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso has announced that he will retire from playing football at the end of the season. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid star has announced his decision through a post on his official Twitter page and Bayern Munich have also confirmed that the Spaniard will be hanging his boots once the current season comes to an end.
“It’s not an easy decision but I think that the right moment has come”, Xabi Alonso, 35, told Bayern Munich official website.
“I’ve always wanted to retire as soon as possible. I’m still feeling good, but I think this is the right moment. I have had many experiences. I played for Liverpool, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, four big clubs plus my national team. I’ve never thought I could have had such an important career.”
Bayern Munich legend Philip Lahm will also retire at the end of the season leaving Bayern Munich without two experienced players for the next campaign.
Ein ganz Großer verabschiedet sich!@XabiAlonso verkündet sein Karriereende im Sommer.— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 9, 2017
➡ https://t.co/mtSsTaRqpi#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/NfVeBUjGuz
Lived it. Loved it.— Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017
Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ
