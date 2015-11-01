Lived it. Loved it.



Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso has announced that he will retire from playing football at the end of the season. The formerpage and Bayern Munich have also confirmed that the Spaniard will be hanging his boots once the current season comes to an end.“It’s not an easy decision but I think that the right moment has come”,, 35, told Bayern Munich official website.“I’ve always wanted to retire as soon as possible. I’m still feeling good, but I think this is the right moment. I have had many experiences. I played forfour big clubs plus my national team. I’ve never thought I could have had such an important career.”​Bayern Munich legendwill also retire at the end of the season leaving Bayern Munich without two experienced players for the next campaign.