Breaking: Benfica closing in on Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa
27 August at 16:15Benfica are closing in on the signing of Gabriel Barbosa, according to a report of Sky Sport. The Brazilian striker failed to impress during his first campaign in Italy and Inter want to sell him on loan to make him get more game time.
Benfica are open to sell the player on a two-season dry loan deal but Inter only want to sell him on a temporary deal for one season.
The payer’s salary is also a problem given that Benfica do not want to pay his € 2.7 million-a-year wages.
Talks between the two parties are ongoing but Benfica are the most interested in signing Gabriel Barbosa at the moment.
The Brazilian starlet joined Inter for € 30 million last summer but failed to justify his price-tag under Frank De Boer, Stefano Pioli and Stefano Vecchi.
Inter have already told the player’s entourage that he should be looking for a new team this summer and Benfica could be Gabigol’s next club.
