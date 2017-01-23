Breaking: Benfica starlet says his goodbyes to teammates as Man Utd complete January move
23 January at 11:28Manchester United are close to signing Benfica starlet Goncalo Guedes. The 20-year-old striker was omitted from Benfica squad yesterday as the Primera Liga giants beat Tondera 4-0 at the Estadio Da Luz. Guedes is a long-time target of Manchester Untied and the departure of Memphis Depay has left one spot available in the Red Devils’ attacking department.
José Mourinho has then decided to fill that spot with the signing of the talented striker who is a client of Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes.
Serie A giants Juventus had been scouting the Portuguese star for very long time and PSG were also said to be interested in signing the talented striker who has seven goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season and can either play as centre forward of right winger.
According to a report of Metro, Guedes has already said his goodbyes to his Benfica teammates, whilst the club’s president has reached an agreement with both Manchester United and Jorge Mendes during a meeting that was held in London last week-end.
