Borussia Dortmund have reportedly accepted Barcelona’s bid for Ousmane Dembélé who has emerged as the blaugrana’s top transfer target to replace Neymar.According to Bein Sports (via Sport.es), the La Liga giantsby offering € 150 million to sign the talented winger. Barcelona’s € 150 million bid is spread into € 120 million as a fixed offer and € 30 million in add-ons.Dembélé has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants and has not been training with Borussia Dortmund for the last two weeks.If the report is accurate, Borussiawith Dembélé who will become the second most expensive player ever.​Borussia Dortmund’s asking price is known to be € 150 million. The Bundesliga giants signed Dembélé for just € 15 million from Rennes last summer but the French club have a 15% next sale clause and that’s one of the reasons why Borussia Dortmund have raised Dembélé’s price-tag.