Breaking: Borussia Dormund reportedly accept Barcelona bid for Dembélé
24 August at 17:01Borussia Dortmund have reportedly accepted Barcelona’s bid for Ousmane Dembélé who has emerged as the blaugrana’s top transfer target to replace Neymar.
According to Bein Sports (via Sport.es), the La Liga giants have matched Borussia Dortmund’s economic demands by offering € 150 million to sign the talented winger. Barcelona’s € 150 million bid is spread into € 120 million as a fixed offer and € 30 million in add-ons.
Dembélé has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants and has not been training with Borussia Dortmund for the last two weeks.
If the report is accurate, Borussia Dortmund will complete the most expensive sale in the history of the club with Dembélé who will become the second most expensive player ever.
Borussia Dortmund’s asking price is known to be € 150 million. The Bundesliga giants signed Dembélé for just € 15 million from Rennes last summer but the French club have a 15% next sale clause and that’s one of the reasons why Borussia Dortmund have raised Dembélé’s price-tag.
