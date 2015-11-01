Breaking: Borussia Dortmund say Dembele is close to joining Barcelona
25 August at 16:00Borussia Dortmund has said that Ousmane Dembele is close to joining Barcelona, CalcioMercato can reveal.
The player has been made unavailable, following a bust-up with a teammate, and is now suspended by his current club. Now representatives of both Dortmund and Barca and had discussions regarding the possible move of Dembele, and those have been positive, meaning a deal could be finalised shortly.
The La Liga giants Barca did make an offer of 150 million euros – which would be the second highest transfer fee in the world just below Neymar - and this looks to be enough for the Bundesliga side.
The parties will continue to thrash out a deal, as Barca look to fill the vacant position left by Brazil international Neymar, who moved to French side Paris Saint-Germain for a fee thought to be around £200m.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
