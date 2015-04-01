Scott Brown will be able to play for Celtic against Rangers this weekend in the Scottish Cup semi-final after the champions launched an appeal to get the red card overturned from the match against Ross County.

STV Sport writes thatwill be able to play for Celtic against Rangers this weekend in the Scottish Cup semi-final after the champions launched an appeal to get the red card overturned from the match against Ross County.

The captain was dismissed in the dying minutes of the game which meant that he would normally have to sit out the Old Firm encounter this weekend but having submitted their claim and due to a change in the scheduling, Brown’s hearing will now be heard by an independent panel and under Scottish FA rules, until that hearing begins, a player is OK to continue playing.



The reason for the delay in the hearing is that clubs needed to submit their appeal before 3pm on the second working day after the game. Monday’s Easter bank holiday meant that clubs were told in advance that any judicial panel issues would not be heard until April 27.