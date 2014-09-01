Breaking: Oxlade Chamberlain snubs Chelsea move as he wants Liverpool switch
30 August at 10:22Arsenal star Alex Oxlade Chamberlian is said to have snubbed a move to Chelsea as he wants to move to Liverpool or stay at Arsenal until the end of the season.
According to the BBC, Chelsea have failed to persuade the player to move to South-West London as the England International only wants a move to Liverpool.
The 24-year-old wants to leave Arsenal because Arsene Wenger wants to play him in centre midfield, a position that Chamberlain does not like.
Liverpool are expected to make a bid to sign the Arsenal star in the coming hours although the BBC claim the offer of Liverpool will be short of Chelsea’s € 42 million bid.
Chamberlain’s Chelsea snub could be good news for Barcelona as the blaugrana are looking to signing Coutinho from Liverpool and the Reds are looking for potential replacements for the Brazilian given that they have also made an official offer to sign Monaco star Lemar.
