Breaking: Chelsea agree deal to sign €25m Serie A defender
31 August at 15:55Chelsea have completed the signing of Davide Zappacosta from Torino, Sky Italia reports. The Premier League champions have offered € 25 million plus add-ons to sign the 25-year-old and according to the Italian broadcasters Chelsea have had their bid accepted.
Chelsea decided to make an offer for Zappacosta after that Oxlade-Chamberlain had decided to join Liverpool instead of the Blues.
Zappacosta has agreed a € 2.5 million-a-year deal for the next four years.
Zappacosta is the third Serie A star Chelsea sign under Antonio Conte. During the previous summer transfer window the former Juventus star signed Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina whilst this past June Chelsea signed Antonio Rudiger from Roma. Alvaro Morata is also a former Serie A star but the Spaniard was signed from Real Madrid after a two-year spell at Juventus.
Torino have already identified a replacement for Zappacosta who will be flying to London to have his medical and sign his contract with the Premier League giants.
