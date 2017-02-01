Breaking: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte rejects €25m China move
02 February at 14:30Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is said to have rejected an offer of € 25-million-a-year to join a Chinese Super League club in the winter transfer window is still not closed in the Far East. According to Sky Italia (via goal.com), the Italian tactician received an offer from an undetermined Chinese club this morning but Conte reportedly decided to turn the offer down.
Quite understandably, Conte decided not to accept to move to China despite another crazy bid coming from the emerging Asian football league. Antonio Conte’s Chelsea is impressing despite a bad start to the season. The Blues are the Premier League table leaders and are nine points above second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues managed to snatch a 1-1 draw at Anfield Road against Liverpool last Tuesday, gaining one point over title challengers Arsenal who lost 2-1 at home at hands of Watford.
Conte moved to Chelsea last summer signing a contract expiring in June 2019.
