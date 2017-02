Chelsea bossis said to have rejected an offer of € 25-million-a-year to join a Chinese Super League club in the winter transfer window is still not closed in the Far East. According to Sky Italia (via goal.com), the Italian tactician received an offer from an undetermined Chinese club this morning but Conte reportedly decided to turn the offer down.Quite understandably, Conte decided not to accept to move to China despite another crazy bid coming from the emerging Asian football league.The Blues managed to snatch a 1-1 draw at Anfield Road against Liverpool last Tuesday, gaining one point over title challengers Arsenal who lost 2-1 at home at hands of Watford.Conte moved to Chelsea last summer signing a contract expiring in June 2019.