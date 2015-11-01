Latest reports from Sky Sports claim that Chelsea could make a shock £40 million bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.



The 20-year-old is heading to London for a scan on a recent knee injury and the rumour mill is already suggesting that the player could also be heading for talks over a possible move to Stamford Bridge. Celtic boss Brendan Rogers has stated that his talented frontman will not be moving anywhere in the current window with the Glasgow giants also reported to have rejected offers of around £20 million from both West Ham United and Spurs.



The Frenchman has been in blistering form this season as has been the subject of attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. It was thought that the Scottish Premier League leaders were looking for a fee of around £30 million, if these latest reports turn out to have some substance, then surely Chelsea’s offer will be too good to be true.