Reports on Premium Sport claim that Chelsea are considering a move for Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia. The 28-year-old is out of favour at the Nerazzurri under new coach Stefano Pioli and has already been linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

Blues boss Antonio Conte knows the player well; the Italian tactician gave Ranocchia his big break when he was in charge of Bari almost nine years ago and latest reports suggest he is interested in reuniting with his former protégé.



Both Hull City and West Ham United looked to be favourites to land the player, who’s agent is currently in London trying to orchestrate a move for his client, but this new interest from the Premier League leaders is sure to turn the head of the Italian international.



Having joined Inter in 2011, Ranocchia’s career has stalled and the player spent the second half of last season on-loan at Sampdoria.