Breaking: Chelsea make €25m bid for Serie A defender
31 August at 15:10Chelsea have launched a € 25 million bid to sign Torino defender Davide Zappacosta who is regarded as one of Italy’s most talented right-backs.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that the Premier League champions have just made their bid to sign the Torino defender given that Oxlade Chamberlain has snubbed a move to Chelsea and has already joined Liverpool instead.
Zappacosta, 25, has seven goals and five assists in 85 appearances in Serie A. He can either play as right-back in a four-man defence or as a winger in a 3-4-3 system covering the same position that Victor Moses is currently playing on at Chelsea.
Torino could accept Chelsea’s late bid but they need to find a replacement for Zappacosta before. Zappacosta has four appearances with Italy national team but neither of them have been made when Conte was in charge of the azzurri.
The player is contracted with Torino until June 2019.
