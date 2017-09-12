Breaking: Chelsea’s Diego Costa lands in Madrid to finalize€60m move
12 September at 15:10Chelsea star Diego Costa has just landed in Madrid where he is expected to finalize his move to Atletico Madrid in the coming hours, according to a report of Marca.
The Colchoneros and Chelsea are reported to have agreed a € 60 million price-tag for the Spain International although the two parties have yet to agree how much of that amount would be guaranteed and how much would be dependent upon performance-related add-ons.
Diego Costa has been pushing for a return to Atletico Madrid for a few months now given that Antonio Conte told the Spaniard that he could leave Chelsea at the end of last season.
Alvaro Morata was signed by the Premier League giants in July to replace Diego Costa who has not even made return to London to train alongside the test of the team.
If Atletico Madrid complete the signing of Douglas Costa, the Brazi-born striker will become the most expensive player in the history of the club.
