Breaking: Chelsea star Courtois to skip today’s Man Utd clash
16 April at 13:38Massive bad news for Chelsea as their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss today’s game against Manchester United which is a vital game for the Blues’ title expectations given that Tottenham sit second in the Premier League table with the Spurs who are just four points behind Chelsea’s side.
According to ESPN’s Freelance Injury Data Analyst Ben Dinnery the Belgian goalkeeper is not with the rest of his squad and is expected to miss today’s Old Trafford showdown.
Courtois has been playing a massive role for Chelsea so far this season having kept 14 clean sheets in 32 appearances conceding just 25 goals in all competitions with the Blues.
According to Metro, the Belgium International has picked up an ankle injury and won't be playing at the Old Trafford today with Chelsea’s second choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic expected to start in place of the former Atletico Madrid star.
Massive blow for #CFC ahead of todays match at Old Trafford. Courtois is not currently with the squad and he is expected to miss the game. pic.twitter.com/NtbPykrmKa— Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) April 16, 2017
