Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year deal at Parkhead ending weeks of speculation about his future. The 34-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in January as replacement for Asmir Begovic but the deal hit problems and was never cpmpleted.



The Scottish international also recently claimed that the talk of his possible switch to the Premier League had been “draining”. Now his future is much clearer as he commits himself to the Hoops for another three years.