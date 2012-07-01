Chelsea are set to make a

Premium Sport write that the Blues are to make a final offer for the Brazilian full-back, who was valued at around £60 million (€65m).

Unfortunately, Juventus will answer in the negative once again, if Premium Sport have it right.

Sandro, 26, joined two seasons ago for €25 million, and has done well enough to displace Patrice Evra.

Chelsea have already had three offers be refused. Chelsea want him to be their new left-back, despite the strong performances of Marcos Alonso.

Juve don’t want to sell him, and would see losing another big player (Leonardo Bonucci has already left for Milan) to be a big knock on morale.

Chelsea were, according to a report from the

Sandro appeared in 43 games in all competitions last season for Juve, scoring three times and shining as an attacking option.