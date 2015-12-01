Chelsea have made a

30 million bid for Serge Aurier, according to the latest report

Chelsea may have hijacked Manchester United’s approach for the right-back, who was unsure as to his ability to get a British VISA because of his recent conviction for assault.

PSG value him at

Aurier had, however, reportedly agreed to terms with the Red Devils a few days ago. He is also liked by Tottenham, Inter and Arsenal, among others.

The Ivorian international has been sentenced for

The 24-year-old doesn’t see his future at Paris Saint-Germain in positive terms, seeing as Dani Alves has arrived from Juventus, and has been promised playing time.

€25 million. Chelsea are looking for more full-backs in order to compete on multiple fronts, and Aurier is reported to be very appreciated at Stamford Bridge.assaulting a police office last November, and has also ended up in trouble for criticising his team-mates on Periscope.