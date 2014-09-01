Breaking: Chiellini a doubt for Juventus' Barcelona clash

Bad news for Juventus and Italy national team as Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a calf injury during today’s training with the azzurri. Italy will be facing Spain at the Bernabeu tomorrow night but Chiellini will be out of Italy squad due to his physical hassle. Chiellini will also skip Tuesday’s game against Israel.



Medical examinations in Coverciano are currently ongoing. The Italy star will make return to Turin in the coming hours and Juventus’ medical staff will also monitor his physical situation but Chiellini is not likely to play against Chievo on Saturday the 10th and is in doubt for Juventus’ Champions League clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on the 12th of September.



​Juventus will release a medical update in the coming hours to reveal the player’s recovery time. Medhi Benatia, Daniele Rugani, Andrea Barzagli and Benedikt Howedes are the other centre-backs Max Allegri has at his disposal, whilst Giampiero Ventura can rely on the same defenders (except for Howedes and Benatia), plus Leonardo Bonucci.

