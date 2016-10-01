Breaking: Coutinho doesn’t want to play for Liverpool in Champions League
11 September at 10:55Huge breaking news from Spain where Sport reports Philippe Coutinho does not want to be included in Liverpool’s squad for the Reds’ incoming clash against Sevilla.
The La Liga side will face Liverpool at Anfield Road on the 13th of September but the Brazilian star may not be part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.
According to the Catalan paper, in fact, Coutinho is still disappointed for his failed move to Barcelona and feels still not ready to play for Liverpool at the moment.
When the transfer window was still on, Coutinho was said to have picked up an injury which prevented him from playing with the Reds.
The Brazilian, however, played a few minutes with Brazil during the International break and, once again, was not part of Liverpool’s squad on Saturday when the Reds were trashed 5-0 by Manchester City.
According to the Spanish paper Coutinho and Liverpool will part companies anytime in January or next summer if the Brazilian won’t be included in the Reds’ squad list for their first Champions League clash in two years.
Go to comments