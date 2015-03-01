Within an hour of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group issuing a statement that Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho will not be leaving Anfield during the current transfer window, comes news from Sky Sports that the 25-year-old has handed in a transfer request.



With Barcelona already having had two bids rejected by the Premier League side, it now seems as though Coutinho has taken matters into his own hands by submitting the request. Talk Sport journalist Graham Beecroft however, believes that this will not change the dynamic of the club and that it’s unlikely that he will move during the current window