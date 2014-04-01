Breaking: Coutinho set to stay should this deal come through
31 August at 14:30Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is set to stay at Anfield if Barcelona manage to bring in Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.
Barca had lodged numerous bids for the Brazil international but they were all rejected by the Merseyside club.
This prompted Coutinho to hand in an official transfer request, while he has been missing from the side for the start of the season, citing a dubious back injury as the reason.
This would be bittersweet news for Liverpool supporters who don’t want a want-away in their side, but know the talent Coutinho holds.
Mahrez has been linked with several clubs this window, including Roma, Chelsea and Arsenal, but now, if the reports are true, it looks as though he has got his mega switch to La Liga giants Barcelon, leaving Coutinho out to dry.
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments