The long anticipated transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona is finally complete.Paul Joyce reports that the deal is done, and that the world can expect official confirmation as soon as tonight. The, now, former Liverpool midfielder is on his way to the Catalan capital as you read this.The final fee that was agreed upon is £142 million, per Joyce.Coutinho will be slotted into the role vacated by Neymar since his move to Paris Saint-Germain. As (via According to Spanish paper Express), Coutinho will hold is first training session with Barcelona on Monday. The Brazilian is reportedly travelling to Barcelona where he will reportedly undero medical and put pen to paper on his contract with the La Liga giants. This morning's reports claimed Liverpool and Barcelona were close to reaching an agreement for the Reds' star and today there have been some crucial updates regarding the future of the former Inter star who is likely to become a new Barcelona player in the next few hours.