Philippe Coutinho wants to move to Barcelona,

​Barcelona are inching closer to the 25-year-old, for whom they are reported to be preparing an €132 million offer.

In fact, some sources have the Brazilian star joining the Blaugrana as early as today, or this working week anyway.

And now, ESPN Brazil are writing that the former Inter man has told Jurgen Klopp that he wants to move to the Nou Camp.

​Coutinho scored 13 Premier League goals last season, adding seven assists.

Barca’s directors have, according to Mundo Deportivo, already flown to Britain to secure Coutinho, with the Reds being put under heavy pressure.

The Liga contenders certainly have a lot of money to spend, with €222 million coming in after Paris Saint-Germain activated Neymar’s release clause.

The Catalans had also lined up Paulo Dybala and Ousmane Dembele as a possible replacement for Neymar, whose 20 goals last season will be hard to

replace.