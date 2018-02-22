Breaking: Damato will referee Juventus vs. AC Milan Coppa Italia final
07 May at 13:15The FIGC have confirmed that Antonio Damato will referee Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia final between Juventus and AC Milan, scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. The 45-year-old lawyer will be assisted by Riccardo Di Fiore and Giulio Dobosz, with the Bianconeri looking to clinch a fourth consecutive double under the tutelage of former Rossoneri coach Massimiliano Allegri. Can Gennaro Gattuso and his charges do anything to stop Juve in their relentless pursuit of domestic domination?
Antonio Damato will officiate Juventus-Milan in Coppa Italia final on Wednesday #ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/wR3Sa5x8c9— Milan Eye (@MilanEye) May 7, 2018
(il BiancoNero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
