Breaking: Dembélé doesn’t show up for Borussia Dortmund training amid Barcelona links
10 August at 15:35Barcelona target Ousmane Dembélé failed to show up for today’s training session of Borussia Dortmund amid links that the France star is wanted by Barcelona to replace Neymar, German media claims.
Borussia Dortmund’s manager Bosz confirmed that the player is not training alongside the rest of the team and added that the club is unable to contact its star.
"Ousmane Dembele was not in training. We do not know why. We tried to reach him but were unable to," Bosz said.
"I talked to Dembele yesterday [Wednesday]. He told me he was in Paris with his friends. He did not say anything about a transfer.
"There was no sign that he would not be here. We hope nothing terrible has happened."
Dembélé is one of Barcelona’s summer transfer priorities to replace Neymar alongside Coutinho. The France winger joined Borussia Dortmund for € 15 million last summer but the Bundesliga giants have now slapped a € 150 million price-tag on the 20-year-old who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants.
