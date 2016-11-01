Breaking: Dembélé to Barcelona is a done deal

Barcelona are reported to have completed the signing of Ousmane Dembélé, according to several reports in Europe.



BeIn Sports reported yesterday that the two clubs have agreed a € 150 million transfer fee for the Frenchman and today’s editions of L’Equipe (France), Mundo Deportivo and Sport (Spain) confirm that the talented 21-year-old will soon move to the Camp Nou as the two clubs have agreed the player’s price-tag.



Both L’Equipe and Sport, however, claim Dembélé’s price tag will be slightly cheaper than € 150 million. According to both papers Debélé will move to Barcelona for € 145 million (€ 105 million plus € 40 million in add-ons).



The front pages of Mundo and Sport use the same headline to announce the arrival of Dembélé: ‘Fichado!’ (signed, in English), whilst L’Equipe’s headline (‘Bienvenue chez les geant) means ‘Welcome among the giants’.



Dembélé has already agreed to move to Barcelona, so much so he has not been training alongside the rest of Borussia Dortmund squad for the last two weeks. His move to Barcelona is now a done deal, Barcelona fans are now only waiting for Dembélé’s signing to be announced.

