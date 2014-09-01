Barcelona have been dealt a huge blow with the news that big money summer signing Ousmane Dembele will be out for around four months. The 20-year-old pulled up in the first-half of yesterday’s win over Getafe and at first it was thought that it was a slight hamstring problem.



However, further tests have shown that the player has ruptured a tendon in his left thigh and will not play again this year.

Barcelona posted a medical update on their official website a little while ago stating that; “He is expected to be out for between three and a half months and four months."



Dembele will now fly to Finland to undergo surgery before commencing his rehabilitation. The news will be a massive kick in the teeth for Ernesto Valverde who spent most of the summer chasing the youngster along with Philippe Coutinho. As the Brazilian stayed at Liverpool, Dembele arrived for a fee of around €100M.