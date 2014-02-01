Drama at Ajax where directors Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar have just sacked rubbish coach Keizer + an assistant coach named Dennis Bergkamp. Everyone guilty — Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) December 21, 2017

The entire Ajax Amsterdam coaching staff was sacked on Thursday, including Dennis Bergkamp.Less than a year removed from the Europa League final, it appears the storied Dutch club is, once again, in turmoil. After pushing Peter Bosz out of the job this summer, directors Edwin van der Sar and Marc Overmars appointed Marcel Keizer.However, Keizer and his assistant, Bergkamp, appear to be the victims of Ajax’s poor play.What’s worse is that the fans are bracing for the loss of their best defender, Mattijs de Ligt, who’s been linked with big money moves abroad.