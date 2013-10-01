Diego Costa is set to undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid on Friday,

The Chelsea striker is expected to move for

65 million.

The Madrid press wrote last week that it expected Chelsea to accept this offer for the 28-year-old, who can’t actually join the Colchoneros until January.

The striker scored twenty Premier League goals last season as the Blues won the Premier League, but he was dumped in summer by Coach Antonio Conte, who said via Whatsapp that “he wasn’t in his plan”.

Costa will be available to train with his new (or old) team as soon as possible, however.

He is set to cost the Wanda Metropolitano side a massive

55 million, with

10 more coming in bonuses.

The striker could be present for this Saturday’s key clash with Sevilla, though he obviously won’t be able to play.

The Brazilian hasn’t kicked a ball in anger in over 100 days.