Breaking: Dzeko to remain with Roma, Chelsea deal off
26 January at 17:21According to Sky Sports in London, the proposed move that would’ve sent Edin Dzeko to Chelsea is unlikely to happen.
No details were provided by the news outlet.
It’s unclear what this development means for the future of Roma left back Emerson. Earlier today, we reported that, while the two players were set to join Chelsea, they were part of separate deals.
Additionally, Chelsea were reported to be considering dropping their pursuit of Emerson if they were unable to land Dzeko.
It will be interesting to see how the Bosnian striker will react to the move. He and his wife were reportedly unhappy at the prospect of moving to London only months after purchasing a home in the Eternal City. It’s unclear whether he harbors any resentment towards his club for considering selling him against his will.
As for Chelsea, their search for a striker will march on. They’ve been linked with the likes of Peter Crouch, Oliver Giroud, Jamie Vardy, and others.
