Breaking: €100m striker reaches verbal agreement with Manchester United
04 May at 16:53Manchester United are reported to have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. The Sun reports that the French striker has agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants ahead of his summer move to the Old Trafford.
The British tabloid reports the Griezmann deal will cost Manchester United € 200 million as the Red Devils are ready to pay the player’s € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Atletico Madrid. Griezmann has agreed to move to Manchester United for £ 230.000-a-week.
Griezmann was said to be unsure about a possible move to Manchester United but the player is reported to have been guaranteed that the Red Devils will make more big signings in the summer. The Premier League giants have also convinced the player thought a bigger contract offer.
The Frenchman is Manchester United’s priority summer target with the Red Devils’ summer shopping list which also includes Torino star Andrea Belotti. The signing of Griezmann, however, could prevent Joé Mourinho from signing the Italian hit-man given that the talented striker has also a € 100 million release clause included in his deal with the Granata.
Atletico Madrid are considering Alexis Sanchez and Alexander Lacazette as possible replacement for Griezmann.
Go to comments