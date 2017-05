Manchester United are reported to have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. The Sun reports that the French striker has agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants ahead of his summer move to the Old Trafford.The British tabloid reports the Griezmann dealincluded in his contract with Atletico Madrid. Griezmann has agreed to move to Manchester United for £ 230.000-a-week.​Griezmann was said to bebut the player is reported to have been guaranteed that the Red Devils will make more big signings in the summer. The Premier League giants have also convinced the player thought a bigger contract offer.The Frenchman is Manchester United’s priority summer target with the Red Devils’ summer shopping list which also includes Torino star Andrea Belotti. The signing of Griezmann, however, couldincluded in his deal with the Granata.Atletico Madrid are considering Alexis Sanchez and Alexander Lacazette as possible replacement for Griezmann.