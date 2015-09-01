Chelsea and Roma have reached an agreement on principles on Emerson Palmieri. Now up to see the whole deal including Dzeko — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 21, 2018

Per Tancredi Palmeri, AS Roma and Chelsea have reached an agreement on the transfer of left-back Emerson Palmieri.The long-speculated rumor appears to be coming to fruition. Now, the only detail waiting to be finalized is whether striker Edin Dzeko will be included in the transaction.Roma want an additional 40-45 million euros for the Bosnian, but Chelsea are only willing to part with 30 million euros for him.Both players were called on by Eusebio di Francesco for his squad to face Inter Milan today.