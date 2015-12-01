Jesse Lingard has signed a new four-year deal at Old Trafford thought to be worth £100,000-a-week. The journal claimed last month that Chelsea was preparing an assault on the player as talks of a possible extension at United hit the buffers.

Jesse Lingard agrees new Manchester United contract - his wages increase to around £100,000 a week. Believed to be four year deal. — Jim White (@JimWhite) April 6, 2017

Reports breaking via Sunsport this afternoon claim that England midfielderhas signed a new four-year deal at Old Trafford thought to be worth £100,000-a-week. The journal claimed last month that Chelsea was preparing an assault on the player as talks of a possible extension at United hit the buffers.

Sky Sports journalist Jim White tweeted this afternoon that the 24-year-old had now agreed to a new contract which will make his annual earnings three times the previous amount. The player recently declared that; “My heart is at Man United. There’s a lot of competition but I think that’s good for the group. You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry. It’s always good to have that hunger to try to break into that team.”