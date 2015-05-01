Barcelona Coach has told media that he’s leaving the club at the end of the current season.

Speaking after his men thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 - a game in which the entire MSN scored - the Coach said that he would resign in the summer.

[ÚLTIMA HORA] Luis Enrique anuncia que no serà entrenador del FC Barcelona la propera temporada #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/goX07JgKSW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) March 1, 2017

Barcelona are facing a nigh-on impossible comeback against PSG in a few days’ time, having lost the away leg 4-0 two weeks ago.

“I won’t be the Coach once the season ends”, Enrique announced, a message which was immediately posted on the Catalan club’s social media account.

Who will Barcelona opt for?

Ernesto Valverde (formerly of Olympiakos, Atletico and others) is an option, but don’t underestimate Max Allegri, currently at Juventus!



A former Real and Barcelona player, Enrique won the Champions League with the Catalans two seasona go, beating Juventus 3-1 in an exciting final to lead the Cules to their fifth European Cup.

Enrique's position hasn't been the most solid since, however, his Barcelona side enjoying a mes horribilis last April to drop out of the Champions League. Despite winning the Liga, he was expected to impress in this season's CL.Instead, Barcelona were blitzed by PSG, and are also behind Real in the race for this year's championship.