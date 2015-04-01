Milan have overcome their first hurdle of the new season, by beating Craiova 3-0 (aggregate) to advance to the next round of the Europa League. The Rossoneri were led by goals from Cutrone and Bonaventura in the second leg, after Rodriguez scored the lone goal in the first leg.



Milan's return to Europe after 1234 days of absence was positive, but to continue on their European path, the Rossoneri club must now build upon their narrow one goal victory in Romania against Craiova. Vincenzo Montella's men will be well supported tonight, as the San Siro ticket sales reached 60,000 for the match.

Still unavailable for Milan are Bonucci and Biglia, neither of whom were included in the UEFA squad list for the playoffs. Also missing is the injured Romagnoli, but Montella welcomes back Suso, after recovering from a leg injury. Also available are all new purchases Ricardo Rodriguez (already decisive at the start), Musacchio, Conti, Kessie, Calhanoglu, Borini and André Silva.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

MILAN (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Zapata, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Niang.

CRAIOVA (4-3-3) Calancea; Dimitrov, Spahija, Kelic, Ferreira; Rossi, Zlatinski, Bancu; Vagen, Baluta, Mitrita.