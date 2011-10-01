It’s happening: Gylfi Sigurdsson is moving to Everton, if the Daily Mirror have got their story right.

The Toffees have agreed with Swansea on a £25 million deal, but have yet to convince him to accept their wage offers.

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are also very interested in him, though Spurs’ interest is a bit confusing, seeing as Sigurdsson barely got any playing time, only starting 26 Premier League games over two seasons between 2012 and 2014.

It looks like Ross Barkley isn’t going to stay, with the Englishman being linked to a departure because of friction with Coach Ronald Koeman, who is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with getting rid of the 23-year-old, who has scored 21 Premier League goals since he turned professional with the Toffees.

(via B/R) confirms that the Iceland international wants to boost his earnings to £120.000 a week, from the £80k he’s currently on.