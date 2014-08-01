Breaking, Fabbricini: "Conte? Anything is possible..."
07 February at 21:05Antonio Conte's Chelsea future is in heavy doubt as a return to the Italian national team is a possibility for him. Here is what Figc's Roberto Fabbricini had to say on the matter as he spoke to Italian press (via FootballItalia):
" Antonio Conte? He has been reconfirmed by his club and he still has 18 months left on his current deal. Even so, we know that anything is possible. Every coach is ready to become the Azzurri boss but at the same time, they have certain situations that might prevent them of doing so. New Italy coach? Things haven't changed much over the past few days. Di Biagio will be in charge of our next two games then let's see what happens. Costacurta hasn't any updates on the matter either as of now. We have to be very diplomatic and avoid any bureaucratical issues. We still have some time ahead of us, let's see...".
Go to comments