Foram positivas as tratativas entre @_felipemelo_ e @Inter . Qualquer informação, a partir de agora, será com a @SEPalmeiras . — Fair Play Assessoria (@Fair_Play) 3 gennaio 2017

Inter Brazilian midfielder is on the verge, Fair Play Assessoria, the press office that manages the Brazilian’s official statements has announced.“There have been positive talks between Felipe Melo and Inter. Future statements will be provided by Palmeiras”, the press agency has announced through its official Twitter account.​Felipe Melo joined Inter in summer 2015. Former Inter bosspushed hard to sign the former AS Roma and Juventus man as the Italian tactician had already coached Melo at Galatasaray.​Despite a positive start of the 2015/16 campaign, however, Melo has failed to impress at Inter playing 38 games and receiving three red cards during his 18-month spell at the club. Palmeiras are set to sign the 33-year-old midfielder as a free agent given that his contract with Inter runs until the end of the current campaign. Melo has already played for Flamengo and Cruzeiro in Brazil.