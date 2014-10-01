Breaking: Fellaini on the verge of leaving Man Utd
29 July at 17:50Marouane Fellaini is on the verge of leaving Manchester United and Galatasaray are said to be close to signing the Belgium International.
Galatasaray’s director of sport Cenk Ergun has confirmed that the Belgian could be moving to Turkey this summer
“Fellaini will leave Manchester United and he is now in our radar", he told Ajansspor.
“There will be surprises, we are in talks with Fellaini and we have made an approach. We are close and if we get Fellaini we will end our pursuit of N’Diaye (who plays for Villareal). We need a player like Fellaini who can move around in midfield.”
Manchester United’s decision to sell Fellaini comes as no surprise given that the Red Devils are going to extend Ander Herrera’s contract, whilst a new centre midfielder is also wanted at the Old Trafford.
Fellaini joined Manchester United in a €32 million deal form Everton in summer 2013.
