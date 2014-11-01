BREAKING: #fifagate jury in Brooklyn says it has reached verdicts on all but one count. — Richard Conway, BBC (@richard_conway) December 22, 2017

Discussions underway in court right now over whether to deliver partial verdict / allow jurors maximum time over final count. They sit today until 1300est. — Richard Conway, BBC (@richard_conway) December 22, 2017

The jury in the much-publicized FIFA corruption trial has reached a verdict on all but one count.The courtroom drama that has played out in Brooklyn, New York is well into the bizarre territory, and has sometimes strayed into the absurd.Federal judge Pamela Chen tightened the bail conditions of defendant Manuel Burga, former president of the Peruvian football federation, and one of three defendants, when he allegedly sought to intimidate a witness by staring at him in the courtroom and making a slashing gesture across his throat.The defense said Burga was merely scratching a rash his neck.In another bizarre event, this week judge Chen dismissed a member of the jury who slept during hearings. Judge Chen also admonished defendant Burga for allegedly taking stationary, a paper clip and a pen, from her clerk's desk.There was even an appearance by one of the Jonas brothers.It’s not clear whether the court will reveal the partial ruling, or allow the jurors to come to a conclusion on the final count.