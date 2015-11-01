Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has been named as the new boss of Birmingham City. He replaces Gianfranco Zola who resigned from his position on Easter Monday. Redknapp now has the task of saving the club from the drop with just three games of the season remaining.





OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Harry Redknapp as our new manager. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/kB1oirZz4s — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 18, 2017 Zola’s time in charge has seen the club plummet from seventh in the table to just three points from the relegation zone. The Italian recording just two wins in 22 matches since he replaced Gary Rowett in November.