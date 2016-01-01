Martin Caceres is set to have his medical with AC Milan tomorrow. The former Juventus defender is a free agent at the moment and can sign with any club for free. Caceres’ Juventus contract expired in June 2016 and the player has been looking for the right team to play for since last summer.Many European clubs have been linked with welcoming the player’s services in that time, fromThe 30-year-old defender failed his medical to move to Turkey this past January and AC Milan want to make sure the player’s fitness is not poor before completing his signing.​Caceres will have AC Milan medical tomorrow and after the end of the medical tests he will be meeting the club’s CEO Adriano Galliani toIf Caceres will haveAC Milan's official TV has confirmed that Caceres will have medical tomorrow.