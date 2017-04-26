Javier Pastore and Emiliano Sala are also being investigated by the OCLCIFF, France’s anti tax-evasion unit, according to French sources.

The three Argentines are being suspected of tax evasion, as part of an investigation that has been going on since December 20th, initially exposed by Football Leaks, along with El Mundo and EIC.

The Ligue 1 players (Sala plays for Nantes) are believed to have used companies in fiscal paradises (like Panama or the Virgin Islands) to rerout their earnings, with Di Maria accused of hiding away

5.1 million through his Panamanian company, Sunpex, and Javier Pastore

1.9 million.

Dutch paper NRC has also revealed that the Ligue 1 club was aware of the evasion, though PSG have denied this.



Di Maria is being linked to a move back to Spain, while both Pastore and he have also been pursued by Juventus.

