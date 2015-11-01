Breaking: Furious José Mourinho threatens to drop Paul Pogba
31 March at 12:27Interesting breaking news coming from England as Manchester United boss José Mourinho is said to be furious with his midfield star Paul Pogba over the Frenchman’s off-the pitch behaviour. According to the Daily Mirror, the Portuguese tactician is fed up with the French midfielder’s ‘commercial work’ and has threatened to drop the former Juventus star if he fails to concentrate on his Manchester United career.
Mourinho does not want Pogba’s off-the field activity to become a distraction for him especially in this moment as Manchester United are in race to win the Europa League and still have a chance to qualify for the Champions League.
Pogba’s recent Twitter emoji stunt is said to have tipped the balance of Mourinho who defends Pogba publicly but is believed to have warned the French midfielder to slow down with his commercial activities if he doesn’t want to be dropped for the next Manchester United games.
Pogba became the world’s most expensive player last summer having joined Manchester United from Juventus for a world-record € 105 million transfer fee. The Frenchman has had some highs and lows during his second spell at the Old Trafford and Mourinho wants him to concentrate on football only in order to improve his performances in the last two months of the season.
