Manchester United are on tenterhooks as Gareth Bale’s future has been thrown in jeopardy,

With the Merengues courting Kylian M’Bappe, Bale’s permanence is at risk. Manchester United, on the other hand, are giving up on Ivan Perisic, and consider the former Tottenham player to be a priority, and always have since he was linked to a departure from White Hart Lane several years ago.

The Real Madrid winger could well leave the club is Coach Zinedine Zidane’s latest quotes are anything to go by.

Asked about the BBC, the French Coach was cryptic: “I hope they all stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here now to stay, but anything can happen right up until August 31.”

Ducker adds that Manchester United won’t try to Neymar or Alexis Sanchez, either.

Bale is coming off an injury-ridden season, in which he only managed 17 La Liga starts, scoring seven goals.