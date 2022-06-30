Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has now signed a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo based club.

Ghoulam’s deal at the club was about to expire at the end of the current season, but the new deal is set to keep him at the partenopei based club through the 2021-22 Serie A campaign.

Napoli announced on their official Twitter handle:

The left-back is currently out because of a knee injury and despite that, Napoli have exercised the right to hand him a new deal. Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli say that the Algerian will earn 3 million euros a year, including bonuses. It is also said that he has a release clause in the region of 40 to 50 million euros and that will stand applicable for foreign clubs only.

The 26-year-old had made 11 Serie A appearances this season before he succumbed to the injury. He had scored twice, having racked up a tally of three assists too.